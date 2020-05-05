Savant Capital LLC Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.85.

ANTM stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.65. The company had a trading volume of 292,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.