Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.09. 4,265,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

