Savant Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 464,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.