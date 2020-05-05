Savant Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 299.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $136.53. The stock had a trading volume of 243,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.36. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

