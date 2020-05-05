Savant Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,590,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.81. The company had a trading volume of 127,638 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

