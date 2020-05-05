Savant Capital LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.64. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,828. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.