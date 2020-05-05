Savant Capital LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,601. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

