Savant Capital LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 254,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

