Savant Capital LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $130.79. 207,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,371 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.