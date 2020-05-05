Savant Capital LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

