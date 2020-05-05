Savant Capital LLC Has $909,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 455,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,853,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.