Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

DHR stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.67. The stock had a trading volume of 35,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

