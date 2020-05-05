Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 737.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,270,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,390,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 166,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,838. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

