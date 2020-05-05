Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.79. 626,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

