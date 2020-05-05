Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.24. 4,407,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,829,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.