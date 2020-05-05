Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,646 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $484,328,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $65,183,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,382,000 after purchasing an additional 778,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of BMO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. 185,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,837. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 42.39%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

