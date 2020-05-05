Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,961 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 139.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. 34,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

