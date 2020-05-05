Savant Capital LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Humana by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.57. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

