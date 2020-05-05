Savant Capital LLC Purchases 4,810 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 387.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Cfra upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,258. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day moving average of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

