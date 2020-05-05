Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. 850,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

