Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 30,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in FedEx by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, hitting $119.89. 490,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,442. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $186.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

