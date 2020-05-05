Savant Capital LLC Sells 15,253 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,344.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 310,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 308,739 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 247,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 339,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,441 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 1,935,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

