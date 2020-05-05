Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,398,000.

SPIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 8,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

