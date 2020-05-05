Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.07. 19,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,421. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.