Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 176,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

