Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,766. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32.

