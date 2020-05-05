Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMICY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Macquarie downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

SMICY stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

