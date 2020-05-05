Senesco Technologies (ELOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Shares of ELOX opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Senesco Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

About Senesco Technologies

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

