Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

ST opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.