Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.84. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

