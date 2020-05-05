SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHWDY stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

