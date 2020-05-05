Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.09 ($46.61).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €39.77 ($46.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,808 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a one year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

