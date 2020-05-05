Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €40.09 ($46.61).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.43 ($0.50) on Tuesday, reaching €39.77 ($46.24). The company had a trading volume of 573,808 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a twelve month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

