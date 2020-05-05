Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

A number of research firms have commented on SBGI. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.