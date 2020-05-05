SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.