Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

