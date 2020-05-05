Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Slack (NYSE:WORK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Slack alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

NYSE:WORK opened at $27.20 on Friday. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,647,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,419 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Slack (WORK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.