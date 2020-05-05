Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

