SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

DIA opened at $237.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

