SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 485.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $295.90. 101,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,844. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average is $340.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.