Sprott Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SII. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

SII opened at C$3.38 on Monday. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$1.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $822.87 million and a P/E ratio of 67.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.91.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

