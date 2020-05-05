SPX Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SPX in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

SPXC opened at $35.24 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 250.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 113,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 81,073 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 190.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in SPX by 1,937.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SPX in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

