Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €43.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price target from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.14 ($53.65).

Shares of ETR STM traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €40.14 ($46.67). 29,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.38.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

