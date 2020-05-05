Stephens Cuts Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $14.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price cut by Stephens from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank7 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank7 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.