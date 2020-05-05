Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

STXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 10,033.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

