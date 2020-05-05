Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 58.com Put Options (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 745 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,163% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in 58.com by 735.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,331,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. 58.com has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WUBA. CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

