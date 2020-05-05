Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Adtalem Global Education Put Options (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,703 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,674% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of ATGE opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

