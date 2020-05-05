Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,138 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,193% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 880.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

