Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Floor & Decor Call Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,062 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,493% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

FND opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on FND shares. Raymond James cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

