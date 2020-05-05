Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €95.00 ($110.47) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of ETR SBS traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €84.60 ($98.37). 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91. Stratec has a twelve month low of €46.40 ($53.95) and a twelve month high of €93.00 ($108.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65.

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

